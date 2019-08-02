Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Third time's a charm! Milo Ventimiglia's parents will finally accompany him to the Emmys as he competes for his third nomination for This Is Us, but it did take some persuasion.
The 42-year-old star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to promote his role in the new film The Art of Racing in the Rain and brought along his parents, Carol Ventimiglia and Peter Ventimiglia, to watch him at the talk show taping. There, he recalled an awkward incident.
Milo has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role as Jack Pearson on This Is Us three times, starting In 2017, which marked his first-ever Emmy nomination. A month after the nods were revealed that year, Milo said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that while hundreds of people reached out to congratulate him via text, voicemail and email, his father posted that day on Instagram a photo of French Fries in honor of National French Fry Day.
"Then he caught hell about posting about National French Fry Day," Milo said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday. "It came a little late. It's priority. French fries, I get it."
"The first time I got nominated, I said, 'Hey guys, I'd love you to come to the Emmys with me,'" Milo continued. "And my mom was like, 'No, no, no, I don't want to be in the big crowd.' And my dad said he's holding out for the Oscars. And I was like, 'OK,'" Milo said. "Second year, I was like, 'Hey guys, so do you want to go to the Emmys with me this year? My mom was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, it's fine, Sweetheart, you go.' And my dad is like, 'I'm holding out for the Oscars.' And I was like, 'Dad, these are like the Oscars of TV.'"
Milo continued, "But then, third year, the nomination happens, Mom and Dad, of course, are like one of the first phone calls you make and I pick up the phone and I'm like, 'Hey guys,' and I was so ready to be like, 'I'd really, really like it if you came to the Emmys with me this year.' Before I even got that out, both of them are like, 'Oh, we're going. We're going.'"
When Kimmel asked Carol and Pete what changed their minds, they said, "You."
"You embarrassed us," Milo's dad said.
"Oh, so you're coming reluctantly," Kimmel joked.
The Art of Racing in the Rain also stars Kevin Costner and Amanda Seyfried and is set for release on Friday, Aug. 9.