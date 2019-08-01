It was a glitzy night at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea last night as some of the biggest names in K-pop today rocked up the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards red carpet.

Top K-pop girl groups like TWICE, MAMAMOO and ITZY slayed the annual award show with their wonderful outfits, while K-pop boy groups such as Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Pentagon did not disappoint with their impeccable suit choices.

The award show is organised by Genie Music — a popular music distribution and streaming company — and its partner network annually to honour the accomplishments of Korean artists. This year, Genie Music partnered with Mnet to host this star-studded event.

Official winners aside, we think all the stars deserve a trophy for serving up some major looks on the carpet.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the night below: