Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 10:21 PM
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
It was a glitzy night at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea last night as some of the biggest names in K-pop today rocked up the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards red carpet.
Top K-pop girl groups like TWICE, MAMAMOO and ITZY slayed the annual award show with their wonderful outfits, while K-pop boy groups such as Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Pentagon did not disappoint with their impeccable suit choices.
The award show is organised by Genie Music — a popular music distribution and streaming company — and its partner network annually to honour the accomplishments of Korean artists. This year, Genie Music partnered with Mnet to host this star-studded event.
Official winners aside, we think all the stars deserve a trophy for serving up some major looks on the carpet.
Check out all the red carpet looks from the night below:
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
