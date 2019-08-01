TWICE, Chungha & More K-Celebs Rocked The 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 10:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TWICE, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

It was a glitzy night at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea last night as some of the biggest names in K-pop today rocked up the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards red carpet.

Top K-pop girl groups like TWICE, MAMAMOO and ITZY slayed the annual award show with their wonderful outfits, while K-pop boy groups such as Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Pentagon did not disappoint with their impeccable suit choices. 

The award show is organised by Genie Music — a popular music distribution and streaming company — and its partner network annually to honour the accomplishments of Korean artists. This year, Genie Music partnered with Mnet to host this star-studded event. 

Official winners aside, we think all the stars deserve a trophy for serving up some major looks on the carpet.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the night below: 

Read

BTS, TWICE, ITZY & More Win Top Prizes at the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards

ChungHa, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Chungha

Kim Hye-Yoon, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kim Hye-Yoon

BVNDIT, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

BVNDIT

Article continues below

Day6, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Day6

Nature, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Nature

EXID, Solji, Bomi, APink, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

EXID's Solji & APink's Bomi

Article continues below

Han Hye-Jin, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Han Hye-Jin

ITZY, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

ITZY

TWICE, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

TWICE

Article continues below

Nam Bo-Ra, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Nam Bo-Ra

Tomorrow X Together, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Pentagon, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Pentagon

Article continues below

MAMAMOO, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

MAMAMOO

Verivery, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Verivery

Kim Jae-Hwan, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Kim Jae-Hwan

Article continues below

WJSN, M2 X Genie Music Awards

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

WJSN

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia , K-pop , Fashion

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.