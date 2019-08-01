Zico's Crew, FANXY CHILD Tease Brand New Single and Music Video

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 8:35 PM

Zico, Fanxy Child

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In a world of K-pop groups managed by singular entertainment companies, 26-year-old rapper and producer, Zico is shaking things up with his hip-hop crew, FANXY CHILD. In July, the Block B member deleted everything in his Instagram feed to introduce an upcoming project by FANXY CHILD and just recently the release date was announced. 

FANXY CHILD, which consists of some of the top names in South Korea's hip-hop and R&B scenes, is set to drop their special single album titled "Y" on 9 August, 6pm KST. The crew is made up of popular crooners, Dean and CrushDJ Millic as well as rappers, Penomeco and Zico himself. They were formed by Zico in 2016.

Think of them as the Avengers of the alternative hip-hop scene in South Korea — every artist in the crew comes from different music labels. 

All five members of FANXY CHILD dropped the teaser trailer to their upcoming single album release and it looks to be a cinematic experience for fans. 

Just like a movie trailer, the teaser came complete with a poster and a moody shot of the whole crew, looking cooler than ever, standing in a row on an empty road. 

On top of that, the FANXY CHILD crew announced a concert where they will be performing their upcoming single, along with other songs that they have released together. Aptly called the "Y" Concert, it is scheduled to be held in Seoul the weekend the single is officially released. 

With FANXY CHILD's highly anticipated single just around the corner, let's relive their last collaborative and visually arresting music video for a little refresher. 

TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Asia , Korean singers

