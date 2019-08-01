Zico's Crew, FANXY CHILD Tease Brand New Single and Music Video

In a world of K-pop groups managed by singular entertainment companies, 26-year-old rapper and producer, Zico is shaking things up with his hip-hop crew, FANXY CHILD. In July, the Block B member deleted everything in his Instagram feed to introduce an upcoming project by FANXY CHILD and just recently the release date was announced.

FANXY CHILD, which consists of some of the top names in South Korea's hip-hop and R&B scenes, is set to drop their special single album titled "Y" on 9 August, 6pm KST. The crew is made up of popular crooners, Dean and Crush, DJ Millic as well as rappers, Penomeco and Zico himself. They were formed by Zico in 2016.

Think of them as the Avengers of the alternative hip-hop scene in South Korea — every artist in the crew comes from different music labels.

All five members of FANXY CHILD dropped the teaser trailer to their upcoming single album release and it looks to be a cinematic experience for fans.