VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 8:21 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Last night (1 Aug), the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards (MGMAs) took place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea to honour the top K-pop acts in the industry.
The winner of the night included some of the brightest stars in the K-pop universe, including BTS, TWICE, TXT, ITZY, Chungha, Paul Kim and more.
Not surprisingly, BTS was the most awarded group of the night, having swept awards in six categories: Performing Artist Male for their hit song "Boy With Luv", Global Popularity Award, Genie Music Popularity Award, Male Group, M2 Top Video, and Top Artist.
Living up to their name, girl group TWICE was awarded two times that night as well, taking home the prizes for Female Group and Best Selling Artist; IZ*ONE also walked away with two prizes — M2 Most Popular Artist and Performing Artist Female for their comeback track "Violetta".
According to Billboard, the MGMAs is an awards show organised by Genie Music, a music streaming platform, and artists are awarded for their performance between 1 July 2018, and 19 June 2019. The awards are then given "based on chart data from Genie Music, view counts of music videos and social media buzz, including fan voting specifically for the MGMAs", the music outlet reports.
Read on to find out the full list of winners from the night:
Top Music: Paul Kim's "Me After You"
Best Selling Artist: TWICE
M2 Top Video: BTS
Top Artist: BTS
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Vocal Artist: MAMAMOO for "Gogobebe"
Female New Artist: ITZY
Male New Artist: TXT
Performance Creator: Lia Kim
M2 Hot Star Award: PENTAGON, WJSN
Performing Artist Female: IZ*ONE for "Violetta"
Performing Artist Male: BTS for "Boy with Luv"
Innovator: Yoon Jong-shin
Global Popularity Award: BTS
Male Solo Artist: Paul Kim
Female Solo Artist: Chungha
Band: DAY6 for "Time of Our Life"
Genie Music Next Generation Star: Kim Jae-hwan, AB6IX
Genie Music Popularity Award: BTS
M2 Most Popular Artist: IZ*ONE
Female Group: TWICE
Male Group: BTS
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?