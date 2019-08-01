BTS, TWICE, ITZY & More Win Top Prizes at the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 8:21 PM

TWICE, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Last night (1 Aug), the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards (MGMAs) took place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea to honour the top K-pop acts in the industry.

The winner of the night included some of the brightest stars in the K-pop universe, including BTS, TWICE, TXT, ITZY, Chungha, Paul Kim and more. 

Not surprisingly, BTS was the most awarded group of the night, having swept awards in six categories: Performing Artist Male for their hit song "Boy With Luv", Global Popularity Award, Genie Music Popularity Award, Male Group, M2 Top Video, and Top Artist.

Living up to their name, girl group TWICE was awarded two times that night as well, taking home the prizes for Female Group and Best Selling Artist; IZ*ONE also walked away with two prizes — M2 Most Popular Artist and Performing Artist Female for their comeback track "Violetta".

According to Billboard, the MGMAs is an awards show organised by Genie Music, a music streaming platform, and artists are awarded for their performance between 1 July 2018, and 19 June 2019. The awards are then given "based on chart data from Genie Music, view counts of music videos and social media buzz, including fan voting specifically for the MGMAs", the music outlet reports. 

Read on to find out the full list of winners from the night:

Daesang (Grand Prize) winners

Top Music: Paul Kim's "Me After You"

Best Selling Artist: TWICE

M2 Top Video: BTS

Top Artist: BTS

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Winner

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Award winners

Vocal Artist: MAMAMOO for "Gogobebe" 

Female New Artist: ITZY

Male New Artist: TXT

Performance Creator: Lia Kim

M2 Hot Star Award: PENTAGON, WJSN

Performing Artist Female: IZ*ONE for "Violetta" 

Performing Artist Male: BTS for "Boy with Luv" 

Innovator: Yoon Jong-shin

Global Popularity Award: BTS

Male Solo Artist: Paul Kim

Female Solo Artist: Chungha

Band: DAY6 for "Time of Our Life" 

Genie Music Next Generation Star: Kim Jae-hwan, AB6IX

Genie Music Popularity Award: BTS

M2 Most Popular Artist: IZ*ONE

Female Group: TWICE

Male Group: BTS

