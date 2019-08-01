Last night (1 Aug), the 2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards (MGMAs) took place at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea to honour the top K-pop acts in the industry.

The winner of the night included some of the brightest stars in the K-pop universe, including BTS, TWICE, TXT, ITZY, Chungha, Paul Kim and more.

Not surprisingly, BTS was the most awarded group of the night, having swept awards in six categories: Performing Artist Male for their hit song "Boy With Luv", Global Popularity Award, Genie Music Popularity Award, Male Group, M2 Top Video, and Top Artist.

Living up to their name, girl group TWICE was awarded two times that night as well, taking home the prizes for Female Group and Best Selling Artist; IZ*ONE also walked away with two prizes — M2 Most Popular Artist and Performing Artist Female for their comeback track "Violetta".

According to Billboard, the MGMAs is an awards show organised by Genie Music, a music streaming platform, and artists are awarded for their performance between 1 July 2018, and 19 June 2019. The awards are then given "based on chart data from Genie Music, view counts of music videos and social media buzz, including fan voting specifically for the MGMAs", the music outlet reports.

Read on to find out the full list of winners from the night: