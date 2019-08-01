K-Pop Star Jinu To Make His Solo Debut

Jinu (Kim Jin-woo) from K-pop boy band WINNER is making his solo debut very soon!

Yesterday, the K-pop star's parent company, YG Entertainment, wiped their Instagram clean and posted a series of six posts to tease fans about Jinu's upcoming project.

Featuring a collage of eight photos, from Jinu's distinctive shadow, to a typewriter and an iPhone, each individual image hinted at the singer's inspiration for his new music.

YG Entertainment also confirmed through a press release that the 27-year-old singer would be making his solo debut later in the day.