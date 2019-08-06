Korean Celebrities Are Falling In Love With This Summery Swimsuit Style

Summer is finally here and if you're anything like these South Korean fashionistas, you'll hear the beach (or pool) calling out to you.

But one piece (pun intended) of swimwear really stood out from the rest — if you don't believe us, check out ELLE Korea — and that was the humble one-piece swimsuit.

From Korea's reigning queen of fashion Jessica Jung, to YouTube makeup sensation Risabae, these celebrities elevated the beachside essential to a fashion statement.

Whether you choose to layer them under caftans. or pair them with denim shorts, or even wear them on their own, these are the pieces that you'll want to wear all summer.