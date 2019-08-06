Korean Celebrities Are Falling In Love With This Summery Swimsuit Style

Tue., 6 Aug. 2019

Jessica Jung

Summer is finally here and if you're anything like these South Korean fashionistas, you'll hear the beach (or pool) calling out to you.

But one piece (pun intended) of swimwear really stood out from the rest — if you don't believe us, check out ELLE Korea — and that was the humble one-piece swimsuit.

From Korea's reigning queen of fashion Jessica Jung, to YouTube makeup sensation Risabae, these celebrities elevated the beachside essential to a fashion statement. 

Whether you choose to layer them under caftans. or pair them with denim shorts, or even wear them on their own, these are the pieces that you'll want to wear all summer.

Jessica Jung, K-Celebrity Swimsuits

Jessica Jung

As Jessica Jung shows, stripes are your best friend! They elongate the body and give off the impression that you're taller. Pro tip: Keep it belted at the waist for more of a silhouette.

Ki Eun-Se, K-Celebrity Swimsuits

Ki Eun-Se

Opt for a retro vibe with a checkered one-piece swimsuit like Ki Eun-se.

Risabae, K-Celebrity Swimsuits

Risabae

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic combination like black and white.

SHOP THE LOOK

Onia x WeWoreWhat Capri One Piece

Nothing says summer like a citrus-coloured swimsuit.

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
$195 Shopbop
Seafolly Go Overboard Deep V Maillot Swimsuit

This flattering striped number is a chic addition for your beachside wardrobe.

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
S$149.95 Zalora
OVS Colorblock Crossover Strap Swimsuit

Channel a graphic look in this black-and-white, colour-blocked piece.

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
S$66.90
S$50.90 Zalora
ERES Les Essentiels Aquarelle swimsuit

Nothing is sleeker than a sexy black one-piece swimsuit.

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
$297 NET-A-PORTER
Marysia Santa Clara gingham scallop-edged swimsuit

Scalloped edges, figure flattering cut... what's not to love about this baby blue, gingham-checked piece?

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
$358 Matchesfashion
Solid & Striped The Ellery gingham seersucker swimsuit

Stay pretty in pink with this delightfully girly one piece.

E-Comm: K-Celebrity Summer Swimsuits
$159 NET-A-PORTER
