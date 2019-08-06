Korean Celebrities Are Falling In Love With This Summery Swimsuit Style

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 6 Aug. 2019 5:03 PM
Summer is finally here and if you're anything like these South Korean fashionistas, you'll hear the beach (or pool) calling out to you.
But one piece (pun intended) of swimwear really stood out from the rest — if you don't believe us, check out ELLE Korea — and that was the humble one-piece swimsuit.
From Korea's reigning queen of fashion Jessica Jung, to YouTube makeup sensation Risabae, these celebrities elevated the beachside essential to a fashion statement.
Whether you choose to layer them under caftans. or pair them with denim shorts, or even wear them on their own, these are the pieces that you'll want to wear all summer.
Instagram/Jessica Jung
As Jessica Jung shows, stripes are your best friend! They elongate the body and give off the impression that you're taller. Pro tip: Keep it belted at the waist for more of a silhouette.
Instagram/Ki Eun-Se
Opt for a retro vibe with a checkered one-piece swimsuit like Ki Eun-se.
Instagram/Risabae
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic combination like black and white.
SHOP THE LOOK
Nothing says summer like a citrus-coloured swimsuit.
This flattering striped number is a chic addition for your beachside wardrobe.
Channel a graphic look in this black-and-white, colour-blocked piece.
Nothing is sleeker than a sexy black one-piece swimsuit.
Scalloped edges, figure flattering cut... what's not to love about this baby blue, gingham-checked piece?
Stay pretty in pink with this delightfully girly one piece.
