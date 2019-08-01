Wendy Williams and ex Kevin Hunter are unloading their New Jersey home of 10 years amid their split.

In April, the 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from her husband, a former executive producer her series and father of their 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., after 21 years of marriage. In May, Williams revealed that she moved to New York City, to "the ultimate bachelorette pad high atop everything" and that it has a "really, really good view."

On Friday, the former couple put their Livingston Township, NJ home on the market for $1.8 million—just a little below the estimated market price, suggesting the two want to unload it as quickly as possible. If they sell it for this sum, they will also take a financial hit, as they purchased the house in 2009 for $2.1 million.

The two-story, 5,700-square-foot property rests on about 0.7 acres of land and is 20 years old. It contains five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, as well as a finished basement, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a master suite with a marble master bathroom, two large walk-in closets, grand foyer with marble floors and a large backyard with a sports court, patio and koi pond.