Before the K1 visa marriage process comes courtship, and TLC's cameras are there to capture it all once again for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season three.

Premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., the new season features a bevy of new couples who are meeting for the first time, hoping to come away from the overseas trip with a fiancé. Back for a second season are Angela and Michael. The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye on their relationship and once again they face many hurdles before walking down the aisle. Darcey, another veteran of the series is also back, but with a new love interest. Will this guy be "the one" for her?