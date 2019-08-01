Stassi Schroeder's Engagement Party Was a Fairy Tale Come to Life

First came love, then a proposal. Next up: a celebration!

It's no secret to Vanderpump Rules fans at this point that Stassi Schroeder and her man Beau Clark got engaged just a day ago. Clark got down on one knee and popped the big question in a cemetery, a fitting spot for his true crime fanatic fiancée, and sealed it with an estimated 3-carat sparkler.

"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," the reality star quipped on Instagram as she announced the big personal news. Judging by their photos, there was no shortage of smiles—and the happiness continued as the future Mr. and Mrs. celebrated their engagement next at a soirée thrown by SUR matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump.