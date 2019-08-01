Six years of marriage in and three children later, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are "even stronger."

During a candid chat on The Motherly Podcast, the songstress got to talking all things—you guessed it—motherhood and how her children have changed the relationship she has with her football pro beau. The couple are parents to 5-year-old daughter Vivianne and sons Eric, 3, and Forrest, 1.

"It's made it even stronger and made us even closer because you know—think about it. We created these people out of love together and now we're raising three people that we have in common, not just biologically, but we have in common that we are so madly in love with these people that we created together and we have the same goal which is to love them and take care of them and give them the best life we possibly can, which makes us closer and stronger," she explained. "We already liked each other a ton before they came along, so it's made us like each other that much more because we get to see each other as parents and I think we both are proud of the mother and father we are together."