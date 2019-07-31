In response to the recent controversy surrounding Mnet and its popular K-pop reality programme, Produce X 101, angry local viewers have banded together to file a formal legal complaint against the programme on the grounds of possible vote manipulation.

Produce X 101 is a survival audition show, whose top performers are based on votes made by the trainees participating and the public. Recently, after airing its final episode and announcing the winners of the programme who will be making their debut in the K-pop boy group, X1, viewers noticed some strange coincidences in the number of votes shown in the show. This led to South Korean broadcast company, Mnet apologizing and releasing a public statement regarding the accusations of vote manipulation.

However, it looks like viewers are not satisfied with the show's response to the controversy. On 1 August, a representative from a Seoul-based law company, MAST Law & Consulting announced that 272 viewers of the show will be filing a lawsuit against programme. These viewers reportedly paid to vote via text messaging for their favourite contestants during Produce X 101's finale show.

"Today, a total of 272 ‘Produce X 101′ viewers will be filing a formal lawsuit and legal complaint against [the show] regarding suspicions of vote manipulation at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 11am," the legal representative's public statement said.