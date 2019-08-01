Are you ready for another episode of SK-II's PITERA™ Masterclass? In the latest instalment of the widely popular series, James Corden and Naomi Watanabe finally discover the secret behind PITERA™, SK-II's legendary ingredient in the iconic Facial Treatment Essence.

The series, which has taken the world by storm, follows The Late Late Show with James Corden host as he journeys to Japan to learn more about PITERA™ and includes a star-studded cast of John Legend, Naomi Watanabe and Tang Wei.

In this episode, world class comedians Corden and Watanabe are interrupted by their bickering over who the true PITERA™ master is by the real PITERA™ master himself. The master brings the duo into his sake brewery deep in the forests of Japan to finally learn the secret behind this legendary ingredient.