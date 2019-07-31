by McKenna Aiello | Wed., 31 Jul. 2019 6:13 PM
'Til death do Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark part!
The Vanderpump Rules star accepted a proposal from her boyfriend on Wednesday, who E! News has learned actually popped the question in a cemetery. For most brides, a cemetery might not ring true as the most romantic of spots to get engaged... but Stassi is far from your average bride.
In fact, the reality TV personality and author is a self-described true crime fanatic and naturally hosted a murder-themed birthday party for herself in 2017.
A source tells E! News that Bravo cameras were rolling as Beau proposed to Stassi inside the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. We're told he took his now fiancée aside and "told her how much Stassi has changed his life and how he loved her before getting down on one knee... She was definitely surprised. She did get emotional, but was mainly smiling and was ecstatic about it. Stassi knew it was coming, but did not think it was going to happen today."
Added the insider, "Stassi loves murder, crime, death, and cemeteries, and it was everything she would have hoped for. It was very on-brand for her, and that matters a lot to her."
And as for details on that flashy bling Stassi is now rocking, jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley estimates the vintage diamond ring clocks in at 3-carats and features graduated diamond sides. McCawley tells E! News the stunning engagement ring could retail from $50,000.
Needless to say, Beau did a really, really good job.
Vanderpump Rules fans were first introduced to Beau on Season 7 of the reality TV series, but our source maintains Stassi has long considered her future hubby to be her soulmate.
"They have been very transparent in their relationship about wanting to get engaged soon and Stassi couldn't be happier," explains the source. "It's been a journey for their relationship, but Stassi says she has always known that Beau was the one."
Congratulations to the happy couple, and here's to yet another VPR wedding!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
