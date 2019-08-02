15 Back to School Items Celebrity Parents Have on Their List

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Fri., 2 Aug. 2019 3:30 AM

Hate to break it to you kids, but class is almost back in session.

If you feel like the past few months of summer flew by, you are not alone. But with August upon us, it's time to hit the malls and your favorite shopping destinations for all things back to school.

Whether it's a perfect outfit for picture day or that brand-new set of erasable markers for a clean new pencil box, there's a lot that goes into a brand-new school year. 

Fortunately, we gathered a few clever and unique products from brands Hollywood moms and dads can't get enough of. If you have a kid heading to elementary school, keep scrolling to make sure they ace the year ahead! 

Old Navy x BGCA Capsule Collection

This adorable T-shirt collection of drawings from Boys & Girls Club of America members encourages acceptance and celebrates individuality among today's youth. Jana Kramer, Hillary Scott and Kristen Bell have all previously expressed their love for the fashion company. 

$11
$9 Old Navy
Mabel's Labels Large Rectangle Labels

Customizable name labels from Mabel's Labels are just what you need to make sure your little ones don't lose their personal items. The labels come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are loved by Beverley Mitchell, Melissa Rycroft, DeAnna Stagliano and Trista Sutter.

$21 Mabel's Labels
Parkland Kingston Plus Backpack

Send your kids off to school in style with a unique backpack loved by A-list celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff and Selma Blair.

$59 Parkland
OOLY Make No Mistake Erasable Markers

They didn't have these when mom and dad were in school! OOLY, which is loved by Drew Barrymore, Jessica Biel and other parents, has erasable markers that your kids will love coloring with.

$12 Amazon
Pair of Thieves Mom + Kids Socks

We are obsessed with these mom and kid matching socks from Cash Warren's company. January Jones and Sterling K. Brown have also shopped for the brand that includes underwear.

$16 Pair of Thieves
Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs

Stars such as Kristin Cavallari, Alicia Keys and Jenny Mollen are obsessed with this brand that includes organic non-dairy "cheese" puffs, which are a healthy and delicious snack to pack in your kid's lunchbox. 

$5
$4 Thrive Market
Relay

This device is the perfect way to keep track of your children while keeping their use of technology limited. Relay allows you to know your children's whereabouts at all times and call them. At the same time, it doesn't feature internet or social media. Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are big fans.

$50 Relay
Princess Cupcake Jones Won't Go to School Book

Stars like Christina Milian, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Viola Davis love this book for their kids. Dare we say we just found your perfect bedtime story before the school bell rings. 

$17
$15 Amazon
Plae Max Shoes

Ayesha Curry, Busy Philipps and Ali Wong are just some of the famous fans of Plae, the shoe company that will have your kids sticking out on the playground for all the right reasons. 

$60 Plae
Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray

Make sure your kids don't get sick their first week at school by packing these in their bookbag! This organic hand sanitizer spray from Jessica Alba's line effectively kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria and is used by parents across the country including Ayesha Curry.

$3 Target
Health-ade Pomegranate Kombucha 4 Pack

Hand-made in small batches with only the highest quality ingredients such as cold-pressed juice from organic produce, Health-Ade Minis are the newest sized offerings that are easy to grab on-the-go and fit perfectly in a bookbag or lunchbox. By the way, we hear Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been known to have these in their refrigerators.  

 

$10 Instacart
Janie and Jack Ruffles Sweater Dress

How adorable is this dress?! There are so many great pieces to choose from at Janie and Jack for both boys and girls. This company is also loved by fellow moms including Whitney Port, Hilaria Baldwin and Tia Mowry.

$59 Janie and Jack
Vineyard Vines Boys Pinstripe Edgartown Polo

Your son will love this shirt for school, plus Vineyard Vines has so many adorable clothing options for girls too. Eva Amurri Martino and Hilaria Baldwin love dressing their young ones in the iconic brand. 

$42 Vineyard Vines
Tervis Customizable Mug

Instead of bringing water bottles to school each and everyday, consider purchasing a customizable (and reusable) bottle. Tervis has a line of unique mugs, tumblers, water bottles and more. And celebs such as Tori Spelling, Guy Fieri and Jessie James Decker can't get enough. 

$22-$40 Tervis
Lilly Pulitzer 2019-2020 Agenda

Cameron Eubanks, Hoda Kotb and Elizabeth Chambers love this fashion designer and brand. If you don't pick out an adorable dress for your girl, we recommend adorable planners to keep her organized all year long.

$22 Lilly Pulitzer
