Why Celebrities Are Faithful to Faithfull the Brand

by Katherine Riley | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 3:30 AM
Fashion can be fickle, so when we see stars repeatedly wearing a smaller brand, we take notice. Example: Faithfull the Brand, whose travel-friendly (and travel-inspired) designs have been seen on so many celebs this summer.
Faithfull the Brand was established in 2012 on the island of Bali, Indonesia, by two friends: Australian Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Norwegian Helle Them-Enger. The brand's eclectic prints are inspired by their travels and vintage market finds. Each piece of clothing is designed, sourced and produced in Bali using handmade techniques. So you while you splurge a little (really, everything is under $200), you can happily know you're giving back to the local communities of Indonesia too.
Is it any wonder celebs are crazy for this brand? Take a look at our picks below and get ready to join the Faithfull!
There's a reason this dress is a best-seller: The smocked elastic bodice flatters all bust sizes and the lightweight crepe fabric is perfect for hot summer weather.
Don't be scared off by this top's plunging neckline—it also features a hook-and-eye closure so you can show less (or more) cleavage.
Pair the fun skirt with the matching La Guardia top above, and you've got your new fave vacay oufit!
This sunny jumpsuit also features the flattering smocked bodice. And it's on sale! Snap it up before it's totally sold out.
How much do we love this red blouse? It also features front hook-and-eye closure for cleavage control, and the print comes in a coordinating wrap skirt.
You gotta love pants that easily work with heels or flats. We'd pair 'em with the First Light Top above.
Channel your inner Old Hollywood bombshell with this on-trend animal print.
The airy, puffed sleeves add to the charm of this sweet, breezy dress.
