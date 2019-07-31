Neil Lane is speaking out about the end of Hannah Brown's engagement.

The jeweler, who designed the Bachelorette star's 3-carat diamond ring that she received from Jed Wyatt, is sharing his thoughts about the show's season finale. On Tuesday night, viewers saw Hannah call of her engagement to Jed after learning of his relationship with a fellow musician. After ending the relationship, and taking off her ring, Hannah went on to ask runner-up Tyler Cameron out for drinks.

So, should Lane be preparing a new ring for Tyler to give to Hannah? He sure hopes so!

"I'm sorry things didn't work out for Jed, but I wish Hannah and Tyler all the best," Lane tells E! News exclusively. "Having embarked on this journey together, they are already that much closer to getting the happily ever after they've always dreamed of."