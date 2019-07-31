Why Ariana Grande Was Left Speechless by Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry—and no words left to speak.

That's because she can't find the right ones for what she called the "most special experience of" her life. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the Grammy winner revealed she will be making an appearance on Kidding next season. The Showtime comedy-drama stars Jim Carrey, who Grande has been a lifetime fan of.

"There aren't words," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a black and white photo of Carrey hugging her. "I've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined."