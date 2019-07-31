Is Wendy Williams headed to Bravo?!
That's the question reality TV fans have been asking after rumors began to spread about the talk-show host possibly joining The Real Housewives of New York City.
But on today's all-new episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the self-proclaimed Jersey girl made it clear that she isn't interested in joining reality TV.
"No, I won't be a member of The Real Housewives of New York City," she shared during the "Hot Topics" portion of her show. "I have a purple chair of my own. I like the Housewives. but if you have a talk show that is your own…"
Wendy continued, "First off, you're not coming to my apartment. You're not checking out who I date. There would be so many no no nos that you would be bored with me."
Another problem that could arise is the fact that Wendy is a fan of the current cast. In other words, she isn't exactly feuding with anyone.
"I like them all. I'll go to Bethenny's, I'll go to Tinsley's, I'll go to Luann's. You wouldn't like me on Housewives first of all," she shared. "Second of all, I'm not letting you in that hard. The purple chair gives me control because I tell you what I want you to know and I keep a lot of secrets right here."
Wendy added, "Andy, it's not happening. World, it's not happening. Wendy is not a housewife. As a matter of fact, she's not even a wife…yet! But I'd rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so to be continued!"
For those wondering what Andy Cohen thinks of the rumors, we asked him Tuesday night at the 92Y while he was supporting Jerry O'Connell's new talk-show debuting August 12 on select Fox stations.
During our chat, he thought it "would be funny" to have Wendy on the show. At the same time, he never thought about the possibility until she denied the rumor.
As Bravo fans like to say, you better watch what happens!
The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.