Blue Ivy Carter Lands on Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time at Age 7

Blue Ivy Carter is only 7 years old, but she's already achieved a major feat.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's firstborn has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time for "Brown Skin Girl." The hit track from The Lion King: The Gift album is currently no. 76 on the list.

The song is performed by SAINt JHN, Wizkid and Queen Bey, the latter of whom plays the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Mr. and Mrs. Carter's eldest child makes a cameo on the hit by singing the opening lyric.

"Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / I never trade you for anybody else, singin'...," she croons.

This isn't Blue's only connection to the album. She also appears in the music video for the song "Spirit."

The album, which Beyoncé calls a "love letter to Africa," is currently in the no. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.