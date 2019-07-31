Blue Ivy Carter Lands on Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time at Age 7

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 31 Jul. 2019 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonc&amp;eacute;, Lion King Premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is only 7 years old, but she's already achieved a major feat.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's firstborn has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time for "Brown Skin Girl." The hit track from The Lion King: The Gift album is currently no. 76 on the list.

The song is performed by SAINt JHN, Wizkid and Queen Bey, the latter of whom plays the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Mr. and Mrs. Carter's eldest child makes a cameo on the hit by singing the opening lyric

"Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / I never trade you for anybody else, singin'...," she croons.

 This isn't Blue's only connection to the album. She also appears in the music video for the song "Spirit."

The album, which Beyoncé calls a "love letter to Africa," is currently in the no. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at 2019 Wearable Art Gala

Of course, Blue's major milestone should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, she has some pretty talented parents. Her mom has 23 Grammys, and her dad has 22. The young star has also appeared on other tracks before. For instance, she sings her own rendition of "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" on Bey's Homecoming album and raps on "Blue's Freestyle/We Family"—a bonus track from Jay's 4:44 album.

We can't wait to see—and hear—what she does next.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Blue Ivy Carter , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.