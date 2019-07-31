Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova Found Dead Inside a Suitcase

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., 31 Jul. 2019 5:45 AM

Ekaterina Karaglanova

Instagram/Ekaterina Karaglanova

Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found stabbed to death in her Moscow apartment just days before her 25th birthday.

After not hearing from her for several days, the travel and fashion blogger's parents contacted her landlord. It was, on Friday, that then that her body was discovered in a suitcase in her hallway, according to The Independent. Stab wounds were evident on her neck and chest. Police said there does not appear to be signs of a struggle and a murder weapon has not be uncovered from the scene.

A suspect has since been arrested but not yet identified. Police are investigating jealousy as a possible motive.

Ekaterina had recently began a new relationship and the duo were set to celebrate her July 30 birthday in the Netherlands, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda, a local Russian newspaper. According to police, CCTV footage captured an alleged ex boyfriend entering her building around the days of her disappearance. The video shows him leaving with a suitcase and wearing gloves.

Ekaterina, a former Miss Moscow first runner-up, recently graduated medical school and was known to document her international travels, sharing more than 650 posts with nearly 100,000 followers on social media.

Her last Instagram post was on July 22 and showed her relaxing poolside with a glass of wine while on vacation in Greece.

"I travel often, but in ever country I spend no more than 3-5 days," she wrote upon her return home. "The longest journey of my life was in Israel with my family, when I was 14. We went to visit for a while month, covered the whole country. Now I prefer to travel very often, but briefly...The impressions of such short trips remain the brightest."

Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this tragic time.

