See Bachelorette Hannah Brown's Engagement Ring From Jed Wyatt

Attention, Bachelor Nation! We have all of the details on Hannah Brown's engagement ring.

On Tuesday's part-two of the Bachelorette season finale, viewers saw contestant Jed Wyatt get down on one knee and propose to Hannah with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond sparkler. E! News has learned that the ring is a classic oval cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller round diamonds to a diamond band. The total approximate weight of all diamonds is 3 carats and it was hand made in platinum, designed and signed by Neil Lane himself.

Jed's proposal came shortly after Hannah said goodbye to fan favorite contestant Tyler Cameron.

Unfortunately, in the words of Chris Harrison, "that's not where this journey ends." After learning that Jed had a girlfriend he never officially broke up with prior to the show, Hannah has since called off their short-lived engagement.

"I can be mad and I can be upset but I do have grace for you," she told him, taking off her new bling. "But also this… doesn't mean the same thing. That's not what I said yes to."