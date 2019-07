GOT7's Jackson Wang was in Hong Kong on 29 July for the unveiling ceremony of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds and the photos will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Dressed in the exact outfit that the wax figure was wearing — in Fendi, no less — the Chinese K-pop idol charmed the crowd with his sense of humour when he struck pose after pose with it.

The Fendiman singer quipped of his wax figure, "The figure looks a lot like me. So this is what I look like. It's really well-made, even the little details. [It] even has all of the small moles in the right places."

"I was surprised with how similar it came out," he added cheekily.

Wang joins the ranks of other bold-faced celebrities from the Korean scene including Suzy Bae, Choi Siwon, TVXQ, Lee Jong-suk, Park Hae-jin and more. He is the first GOT7 member to have a wax figure in Madam Tussauds.