Lee Dong-Wook Reveals The One Advantage Korean Actors Have Over International Stars

Hong Jang Hyun for T Singapore
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 31 Jul. 2019 12:19 AM
South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is many things: Striking leading man, charismatic host and... "greedy"?
To be fair, the 37-year-old actor only acknowledges that he is "greedy" to do well in his work as both and actor and a host. "Currently, I am hosting the Korean television programme called Produce X 101 and I feel ‘greedy' to do well in both [acting and hosting]," he told T Singapore for its August 2019 cover story.
The most recent season of the popular survival audition show may have just ended — not without a bit of controversy — but the one thing that viewers took away from the show was Lee's unparalleled showmanship as its host, and the fun that he had in taking on the role.
He explained that the joy he finds in being a host is a direct result of its unpredictability.
"Even in situations where you are not doing a live programme, as the host, when you ask any question you never know what the person you've asked will say in return. On the other hand, I enjoy those type of situations because there are fun elements that come out of it," the actor said.
This adaptability is something that he has found useful in his acting career, whether its taking on the role of an emotionally complex Grim Reaper with a past in hit television series, Goblin, or as a reputation-conscious elite lawyer in his latest show Touch My Heart.
"When I take on a role that requires certain professional skills, such as that of a doctor or a lawyer, I make sure to prepare and study those skills beforehand," he said.
It is, perhaps, this willingness to go the extra mile for a character in a show that has propelled him to the upper reaches of the entertainment industry. But he's quick to share the success with his fellow comrades in the industry.
"There are certain expressions that can't be mimicked out of Korea," he told the magazine. "And I think that the specific type of emotions that only Koreans can express is being recognised more now, which is why I think they are receiving so much love from abroad."
He added, "I think one of the big reasons is because of the energy that only Koreans have. They do not stay in one place and are not complacent. They are always experimenting and those experiments with change have naturally become a phenomenon."
To read more of Lee's interview, check out the new issue of T Singapore.
