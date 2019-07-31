Lee Dong-Wook Reveals The One Advantage Korean Actors Have Over International Stars

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is many things: Striking leading man, charismatic host and... "greedy"?

To be fair, the 37-year-old actor only acknowledges that he is "greedy" to do well in his work as both and actor and a host. "Currently, I am hosting the Korean television programme called Produce X 101 and I feel ‘greedy' to do well in both [acting and hosting]," he told T Singapore for its August 2019 cover story.

The most recent season of the popular survival audition show may have just ended — not without a bit of controversy — but the one thing that viewers took away from the show was Lee's unparalleled showmanship as its host, and the fun that he had in taking on the role.

He explained that the joy he finds in being a host is a direct result of its unpredictability.

"Even in situations where you are not doing a live programme, as the host, when you ask any question you never know what the person you've asked will say in return. On the other hand, I enjoy those type of situations because there are fun elements that come out of it," the actor said.