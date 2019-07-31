Kang Daniel Breaks Records With Solo Debut, "Color On Me"

Former Wanna One member Kang Daniel has been making headlines with his highly anticipated solo debut EP , Color On Me.

On 30 July, local news outlets such as OSEN reported on the incredible sales of the 22-year-old singer's EP just one day after being available offline.

Kang's album has reportedly sold 342,218 copies in one day, setting a brand new record in South Korea for the most album sales in 24 hours by a solo artist. This also places Kang at the top of the Hanteo Daily Album Chart. Not to mention, prior to the official release of Color On Me, Kang received over 450,000 preorders for the album in the span of just one week.

The impressive numbers are understandable when we think about the long journey Kang took to his solo debut. Earlier this year, Kang was caught in a legal battle with his previous talent agency and came out victorious, establishing his own talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment.