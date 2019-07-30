The plot is based around the invention of a new app that notifies you if there's anyone who has a crush on you within a 10-meter radius. The app quickly became a social phenomena, changing the way couples meet and interact.

Enter Kim Jojo (played by baby-face Kim So-Hyun) who leads a tough life due to her painful family history. Despite this, Jojo keeps a positive attitude and decides to use the Love Alarm to invigorate her love life. Via the app she meets Hwang Sun-Oh (played by the dashing Song Kang) who seemingly has it all; good looks, popularity and a wealthy family. Little did Jojo know that Sun-Oh's good friend, Lee Hye-Young (played by the handsome Jung Ga-Ram) has had a crush on Jojo this entire time.

What is the outcome of this epic love triangle? Looks like we have to watch to find out.