K-Pop Boy Band VERIVERY Is All About The Devil In The Details

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 30 Jul. 2019 8:51 PM

Bursting onto the K-pop scene in 2018, boy band VERIVERY is one name you should be looking out for. Formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2018, the seven-member group consisting of Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin is the first boy band under the entertainment company's aegis since VIXX — so you know expectations are right up there for them.

With two mini albums — Veri-Us and Veri-Able — as well as several singles already under their belt, the K-pop band is all set to make a comeback this summer. Their latest album, Veri-Chill, is set to be released later today, 31 July, and looks set to be another hit. 

Star choreographers such as Kwon Jae-seung, who most recently appeared as the dance trainer on Produce X 101, and J-HO of the dance team Just Jerk, have been reported to have a part in their comeback. Not to mention, their fellow label mate Ravi from VIXX also reportedly helped with the choreography on one of their main tracks.

"Ravi came up with the ‘key point' choreography for VERIVERY's title track "Tag Tag Tag" Please look forward to what he came up with," a Jellyfish Entertainment spokesperson confirmed with MBN Star.

Speaking to the boy band in Singapore when they were in town for HallyuPopFest 2019, they reveal more about their creative process and tell us why paying attention to the tiny details in their music is so important.

Looking back on the two mini albums they released earlier in the year, the difference is subtle, but impactful.

"Compared to our first album, we have grown a lot in our second album," Dongheon explained. "Let's just say our first album focused on a more youthful image. This album places emphasis on a more masculine side."

This attention to ingenious shifts is a part of their creative process as a group, as Gyehyeon tells us. 

"We pay a lot of attention to details, as you can tell from our hairstyles," he said. "It is after much thought and selection that we choose the melodies, beats and the tracks to record."

VERIVERY, HallyuPopFest 2019

Alvin Ho

Ending our interview on a light-hearted note, the boys told us the one thing they wanted to do in Singapore before leaving.

"I want to be a bit more carefree and check out a convenience store," Minchan admitted playfully. "I'm curious to see what Singapore convenience stores sell. I want to see it for myself and eat delicious things."

Watch the full interview above.

VERIVERY's latest labum, Veri-Chill, will be released later today, on 31 July, at 6pm KST.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

