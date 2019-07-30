K-Pop Boy Band VERIVERY Is All About The Devil In The Details

Bursting onto the K-pop scene in 2018, boy band VERIVERY is one name you should be looking out for. Formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2018, the seven-member group consisting of Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin is the first boy band under the entertainment company's aegis since VIXX — so you know expectations are right up there for them.

With two mini albums — Veri-Us and Veri-Able — as well as several singles already under their belt, the K-pop band is all set to make a comeback this summer. Their latest album, Veri-Chill, is set to be released later today, 31 July, and looks set to be another hit.

Star choreographers such as Kwon Jae-seung, who most recently appeared as the dance trainer on Produce X 101, and J-HO of the dance team Just Jerk, have been reported to have a part in their comeback. Not to mention, their fellow label mate Ravi from VIXX also reportedly helped with the choreography on one of their main tracks.

"Ravi came up with the ‘key point' choreography for VERIVERY's title track "Tag Tag Tag" Please look forward to what he came up with," a Jellyfish Entertainment spokesperson confirmed with MBN Star.