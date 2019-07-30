K-Pop Boy Band VERIVERY Is All About The Devil In The Details

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 30 Jul. 2019 8:51 PM
Bursting onto the K-pop scene in 2018, boy band VERIVERY is one name you should be looking out for. Formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2018, the seven-member group consisting of Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin is the first boy band under the entertainment company's aegis since VIXX — so you know expectations are right up there for them.
With two mini albums — Veri-Us and Veri-Able — as well as several singles already under their belt, the K-pop band is all set to make a comeback this summer. Their latest album, Veri-Chill, is set to be released later today, 31 July, and looks set to be another hit.
Star choreographers such as Kwon Jae-seung, who most recently appeared as the dance trainer on Produce X 101, and J-HO of the dance team Just Jerk, have been reported to have a part in their comeback. Not to mention, their fellow label mate Ravi from VIXX also reportedly helped with the choreography on one of their main tracks.
"Ravi came up with the ‘key point' choreography for VERIVERY's title track "Tag Tag Tag" Please look forward to what he came up with," a Jellyfish Entertainment spokesperson confirmed with MBN Star.
Speaking to the boy band in Singapore when they were in town for HallyuPopFest 2019, they reveal more about their creative process and tell us why paying attention to the tiny details in their music is so important.
Looking back on the two mini albums they released earlier in the year, the difference is subtle, but impactful.
"Compared to our first album, we have grown a lot in our second album," Dongheon explained. "Let's just say our first album focused on a more youthful image. This album places emphasis on a more masculine side."
This attention to ingenious shifts is a part of their creative process as a group, as Gyehyeon tells us.
"We pay a lot of attention to details, as you can tell from our hairstyles," he said. "It is after much thought and selection that we choose the melodies, beats and the tracks to record."
Alvin Ho
Ending our interview on a light-hearted note, the boys told us the one thing they wanted to do in Singapore before leaving.
"I want to be a bit more carefree and check out a convenience store," Minchan admitted playfully. "I'm curious to see what Singapore convenience stores sell. I want to see it for myself and eat delicious things."
Watch the full interview above.
VERIVERY's latest labum, Veri-Chill, will be released later today, on 31 July, at 6pm KST.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?