All those in favor of Demi Lovatojoining Bachelor Nation, please say 'Aye.'

Actually, too late, she's already a member. The singer made a surprise appearance at Hannah Brown's dramatic finale of The Bachelorette. There she was next to Demi Burnett in the audience, as Jed Wyatt claimed he broke another girl's heart because he didn't think he would find love on a show about getting engaged. When the cameras panned to show the shocked faces in the crowd, viewers got numerous glimpses at the star in all her glory.

Her attendance at the taping is a Bachelor fan's dream come true. For the past few weeks, the star documented her viewing experience on her Instagram Story. When fans cringed over Jed's guitar, Demi was right there alongside them. And, more importantly, when women cooed over Mike Johnson's personality, Demi was all too eager to join in.