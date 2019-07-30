An official cause of death has been found for Cameron Boyce.

Three weeks after the Disney Channel star passed away at the age of 20, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." The manner of death was certified as natural.

Boyce's family previously revealed he died after having a seizure in his sleep, which was a result of an ongoing condition for which he was being treated. The autopsy report, which was obtained by E! News, stated that the young actor was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood, Calif. home on Saturday, July 6 and declared dead by paramedics at 2:35 p.m.

Toxicology tests showed that Boyce tested positive for Levetiracetam, a commonly used anti-seizure medication, but otherwise tested negative for anything else. Additionally, the report stated that Boyce had a reported history of "non-traumatic" epilepsy for three years, and had suffered "several major seizures over the years."