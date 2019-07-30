Jordyn Woods is opening up about life after the infamous Tristan Thompsoncheating scandal.

Six months have passed since the events unfolded, and in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 21-year-old says that in the aftermath she isolated herself from the world in an effort to recover. "I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?"

She explains, "It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Jordyn goes on to say she "was in shock" following the alleged kiss with the NBA star. Jordyn claims that in the moment, all she could think was, "That didn't just happen."

"I didn't know how to feel... I [told him] ‘I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock," she recalls.