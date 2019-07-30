Chance the Rapper Says Wife Kirsten Corley ''Saved His Life'' By Becoming Celibate

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 30 Jul. 2019 1:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, Chance The Rapper

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Chance the Rapper is counting his blessings!

The 26-year-old star, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, opened up about his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley.

Chatting with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss his new album The Big Day, the Chicago native laid it all on the table. In fact, he was so candid that he said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.

"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he told the Pink Friday rapper. "It's called "We Go High." I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized."

He continued, "It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from."

Watch

Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

He explained that his spiritual awakening happened after his 2016 Coloring Book album. He and Kirsten were also separated around this time and later reconnected in January 2017.

"This is all after Coloring Book, after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff. You're never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy's by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life," he shared. "Now I know exactly where it all comes from."

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The Grammy winner added, "The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super... positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been."

All in all, it seems Chance and his longtime love are happier than ever. The two tied the knot earlier this year in Newport Beach, Calif. They said their "I Do's" in front of 150 family members, friends and of course, the couple's 3-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett.

Making things more exciting for the newlyweds? They're expecting baby number two! They made the special announcement in March.

To hear more about Chance's upcoming album, his relationship with Kanye West and more, you can listen to his interview on Queen Radio on Apple Music.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Couples , Sex , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.