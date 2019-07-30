Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is already being praised by critics for its writing and depiction of the late '60s and '70s, but one person is calling out Quentin Tarantino for his work.

Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, is taking issue with actor the portrayal of her late father in the star-studded movie, according to The Wrap. For those who have yet to see the blockbuster, here's a small bit of info, minus the spoilers: it follows the life of stuntman Cliff Booth who is played by Brad Pitt. In one scene, Booth and Lee partake in a battle of words and fists on a Hollywood set.

But when Shannon attended a screening of the movie she says she thought it was "disheartening" to see her father seemingly belittled. "I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-ass who could beat up Bruce Lee. But they didn't need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive."

From her point of view, they made Lee "come across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air."