Cardi B's daughter Kulture is only a year old, but she may have more driving experience than Jennifer Lopez.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video of her baby girl sitting behind the wheel of a toy Rolls-Royce. The little one wore a pink dress and heart-shaped sunglasses for the ride. Her ensemble even matched her sparkly pink vehicle. She also brought along a stuffed animal for the trip and her name could be spotted on the headrest of her seat.

"Excuse me," Cardi captioned the cute clip along with a few emojis, including a crown.

This wasn't the first time fans had seen Kulture take the car out for a spin. Cardi also shared a video of her daughter sitting in the driver's seat on July 18—just a week after her first birthday.

"On my way to withdrawal money out my mommy's bank account," the rapper captioned the video at the time. "My auntie Henny bought me this car."