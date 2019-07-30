As a designer who paved his own way, Marc Jacobs is making history yet against as MTV's first Fashion Vanguard Award winner.

On Tuesday, the famed fashion mogul's eponymous brand announced the newly minted honor. "@TheMarcJacobs will receive @MTV's first-ever Fashion Vanguard Award this August," an Instagram post read. According to Vogue, the award is in partnership between MTV and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The award is a fitting one for Jacobs considering his clothes reflected the MTV generation in the '90s and he even emblazoned sweaters in his resort 2017 collection with the channel's iconic logo.

"MTV always had the coolest graphics," he told Vogue. "It was very spot-on for what MTV was saying and who they were saying it to. It really spoke to me, and I think that generation of people at that time. I've maintained them in my memory bank, and they've never gone away. They're iconic."