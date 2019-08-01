Celebrate Leo Season With These Korean Celebrities!

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 2:57 AM
Move aside guys because Leos are finally getting their turn in the spotlight and they will most definitely bask in it!
This passionate fire sign is warm-hearted, optimistic and often times, a blast to be around. Leos have a penchant for the finer things in life, travelling and immersing themselves in different cultures. As they are ruled by the Sun, they are laughter and joy to the people around them, but fly too close and you'll find some not so flattering traits too.
Just like the Sun, Leos may have a bad rep for thinking that the world revolves around them. Often times, they may come off as self-centred and attention-seeking. However, it's usually because they just want to be acknowledged. Leos can behave arrogantly at times and may give off a vibe of being stand-offish. Once you approach them though, Leos will welcome you with open arms.
This boisterous sign is a natural when it comes to entertainment so it's no surprise that some of your favourite Korean stars are Leos themselves.
In honour of Leo Season, we've rounded up the lions and lionesses of the Korean entertainment industry. Check them out below:
No surprise that sassy Hwasa is a Leo. She turned 24 on 23 July this year.
Yerin will be turning 23 on 19 August.
Umji shares the same birthday as her fellow group mate, Yerin and will be turning 21 this year.
The stunning actress will be turning 29 on 10 August.
NCT 127's beloved rapper will be hitting the big 2-0 on 2 August.
This gorgeous solo artist is turning 31 on the first of August.
Child star turned actress, Kim Sae-Ron turned 19 on 31 July.
The legendary actor will be turning 43 years old on 5 August.
Hallyu superstar, Jang Geun-Suk will turn 32 on 4 August this year.
It's Okay That's Love's star just turned 38 on 28 July and we can hardly believe it!
APink's Bomi will be turning 26 on 13 August this year.
Member of NCT Dream, Jaemin will be turning 19 on 13 August.
Buzzed-about Hotel De Luna star, Yeo Jin-Goo will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on 13 August.
Gorgeous Gongchan of B1A4 will be turning 26-years-old on 14 August this year.
Queen of K-variety show Running Man, actress Song Ji-Hyo will be turning 38 on 15 August this year.
Baby-faced actor Yoo Seung-Ho will be celebrating his 26th birthday on 17 August.
Another APink member is also a Leo and it is none other than Eunji. She will be turning 26 on 18 August.
Leader of revolutionary K-pop boy group Big Bang, G-Dragon will be turning 31 on 18 August.
Comedian and part of the cast of popular variety show Running Man, HaHa will be celebrating his 40th birthday on 20 August.
EXID's Hyerin will be turning 26 on 23 August this year.
