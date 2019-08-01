Celebrate Leo Season With These Korean Celebrities!

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 1 Aug. 2019 2:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Leo Korean Celebrities, Mark, Song Ji-Hyo, Lee Sung-Kyung, Yeo Jin-Goo

Getty Images

Move aside guys because Leos are finally getting their turn in the spotlight and they will most definitely bask in it!

This passionate fire sign is warm-hearted, optimistic and often times, a blast to be around. Leos have a penchant for the finer things in life, travelling and immersing themselves in different cultures. As they are ruled by the Sun, they are laughter and joy to the people around them, but fly too close and you'll find some not so flattering traits too. 

Just like the Sun, Leos may have a bad rep for thinking that the world revolves around them. Often times, they may come off as self-centred and attention-seeking. However, it's usually because they just want to be acknowledged. Leos can behave arrogantly at times and may give off a vibe of being stand-offish. Once you approach them though, Leos will welcome you with open arms. 

This boisterous sign is a natural when it comes to entertainment so it's no surprise that some of your favourite Korean stars are Leos themselves. 

In honour of Leo Season, we've rounded up the lions and lionesses of the Korean entertainment industry. Check them out below: 

Read

Celebrate Aries Season With Your Favourite Korean Stars!

MAMAMOO, Hwasa

Jun Sato/WireImage

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

No surprise that sassy Hwasa is a Leo. She turned 24 on 23 July this year. 

Gfriend, Yerin

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Yerin (GFRIEND)

Yerin will be turning 23 on 19 August. 

Gfriend, Umji

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Umji (GFRIEND)

Umji shares the same birthday as her fellow group mate, Yerin and will be turning 21 this year. 

Article continues below

Lee Sung-kyung, CHANEL Paris-New York 2018'19 Metiers d'Art Show In Seoul

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Lee Sung-Kyung

The stunning actress will be turning 29 on 10 August. 

NCT 127, Mark

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Mark Lee (NCT 127)

NCT 127's beloved rapper will be hitting the big 2-0 on 2 August. 

Tiffany Young, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Presley Ann/WireImage

Tiffany Young

This gorgeous solo artist is turning 31 on the first of August. 

Article continues below

Kim Sae-Ron

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Sae-Ron

Child star turned actress, Kim Sae-Ron turned 19 on 31 July. 

Kwon Sang-Woo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kwon Sang-Woo

The legendary actor will be turning 43 years old on 5 August. 

Jang Geun-Suk

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Jang Geun-Suk

Hallyu superstar, Jang Geun-Suk will turn 32 on 4 August this year. 

Article continues below

Jo In-Sung

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jo In-Sung

It's Okay That's Love's star just turned 38 on 28 July and we can hardly believe it! 

APINK, Bomi

VCG/Getty Images

Bomi (Apink)

APink's Bomi will be turning 26 on 13 August this year. 

NCT Dream, Jaemin

THE FACT /Imazins via Getty Images

Jaemin (NCT Dream )

Member of NCT Dream, Jaemin will be turning 19 on 13 August. 

Article continues below

Yeo Jin-Goo

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Yeo Jin-Goo

Buzzed-about Hotel De Luna star, Yeo Jin-Goo will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on 13 August. 

Gongchan, B1A4

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Gongchan (B1A4)

Gorgeous Gongchan of B1A4 will be turning 26-years-old on 14 August this year.

Song Ji-Hyo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Song Ji-Hyo

Queen of K-variety show Running Man, actress Song Ji-Hyo will be turning 38 on 15 August this year. 

Article continues below

Yoo Seung-Ho

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Yoo Seung-Ho

Baby-faced actor Yoo Seung-Ho will be celebrating his 26th birthday on 17 August. 

Eunji, APINK

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Eunji (APink)

Another APink member is also a Leo and it is none other than Eunji. She will be turning 26 on 18 August. 

G-Dragon, Big Bang

Getty Images

G-Dragon (Big Bang)

Leader of revolutionary K-pop boy group Big Bang, G-Dragon will be turning 31 on 18 August. 

Article continues below

HaHa, Korean Comedian

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

HaHa

Comedian and part of the cast of popular variety show Running Man, HaHa will be celebrating his 40th birthday on 20 August. 

EXID, Hyerin

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Hyerin (EXID)

EXID's Hyerin will be turning 26 on 23 August this year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Asia , Korean singers , Korean Actors , NCT , Big Bang

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.