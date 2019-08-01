Celebrate Leo Season With These Korean Celebrities!

Move aside guys because Leos are finally getting their turn in the spotlight and they will most definitely bask in it!

This passionate fire sign is warm-hearted, optimistic and often times, a blast to be around. Leos have a penchant for the finer things in life, travelling and immersing themselves in different cultures. As they are ruled by the Sun, they are laughter and joy to the people around them, but fly too close and you'll find some not so flattering traits too.

Just like the Sun, Leos may have a bad rep for thinking that the world revolves around them. Often times, they may come off as self-centred and attention-seeking. However, it's usually because they just want to be acknowledged. Leos can behave arrogantly at times and may give off a vibe of being stand-offish. Once you approach them though, Leos will welcome you with open arms.

This boisterous sign is a natural when it comes to entertainment so it's no surprise that some of your favourite Korean stars are Leos themselves.

In honour of Leo Season, we've rounded up the lions and lionesses of the Korean entertainment industry. Check them out below: