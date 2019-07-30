K-Pop Star IU Hits Golden Milestone

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 30 Jul. 2019 2:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
IU

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for 26-year-old singer IU — the Korean pop star just hit a major milestone on social media platform YouTube!

The Hotel Del Luna star crossed the one million subscriber mark on Saturday, making her one of a handful of Korean celebrities who have achieved this feat. She first launched her official YouTube channel back in February 2017.

One of the reasons why the singer's YouTube channel is so popular is because of its mix of behind-the-scenes content — from taking her fans to her concert prep, on set of her music video shoots to endearing Q&As — with teasers and music videos that bring her fans into her world. It currently has over 300 videos that range anywhere from 40 seconds to hour-long formats.

IU — whose real name is Lee Ji-eun — celebrated the occasion with a special video where she personally answered questions from her followers and also showed off the golden plaque that was presented to her by the Google-owned video company.

Read

10 Things To Know About K-Pop Darling IU

"I'd like to say thank you again to celebrate one million subscribers," she ended her video saying. "We'll do our best to offer you better YouTube content... Thank you so much for today, I'll show you many interesting and familiar sides of [me], that are different from [my on-stage persona] IU."

Watch the celebratory video below.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.