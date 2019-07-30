K-Pop Star IU Hits Golden Milestone

Congratulations are in order for 26-year-old singer IU — the Korean pop star just hit a major milestone on social media platform YouTube!

The Hotel Del Luna star crossed the one million subscriber mark on Saturday, making her one of a handful of Korean celebrities who have achieved this feat. She first launched her official YouTube channel back in February 2017.

One of the reasons why the singer's YouTube channel is so popular is because of its mix of behind-the-scenes content — from taking her fans to her concert prep, on set of her music video shoots to endearing Q&As — with teasers and music videos that bring her fans into her world. It currently has over 300 videos that range anywhere from 40 seconds to hour-long formats.

IU — whose real name is Lee Ji-eun — celebrated the occasion with a special video where she personally answered questions from her followers and also showed off the golden plaque that was presented to her by the Google-owned video company.