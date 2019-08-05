As a celebrity, you're always on the go — what fashion items do you always pack for a trip?

I never leave home without one of my favourite pair of jeans, a blazer for meetings or a fun night out.

What are some of the pieces you're lusting after right now?

All things golden! I'm really into gold accessories these days - it completes the look I'm going for.

You're very much a fashion plate — what trends are you personally looking forward to in the coming season?

Everything bigger and bolder, ranging from accessories to bags. I'll be on the hunt for the perfect items!

Is there a trend that you would never try?

I can't stress enough the importance of having confidence to try new things. If it's fun, then there's nothing that's not worth trying.