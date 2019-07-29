BIGBANG's Daesung Denies Knowledge of Illegal Business in His Building

In the midst of the scandal, Daesung released a public statement addressing the accusations of illegal businesses in his building.

"First of all, I would like to express my sincere apologies for greeting everyone with this kind of [matter] while I am serving in the military, as well as for causing everyone to worry," he started off his statement saying.

He then went on to confirm that he purchased the building before his military enlistment under his name, and to express his apologies for his "inexperienced management of the building".

Explaining the current situation, Daesung also said, "At the time of purchasing the building, business was already taking place as there were tenants that had already moved in, so I was not properly aware of the illegal activities of the relevant companies. For establishments that have been identified to have done illegal activities, we will immediately be taking legal action, and with my responsibilities as the landlord, I will do my best."

The singer is currently in the military and is set to be discharged on 11 November this year.