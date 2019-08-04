E! Travel Diaries: Ksenija Lukich, Jemma Wei & David John Schaap's Travel Secrets

What are five things that you always travel with?

This list is going to be super boring because I'm a very versatile traveller, and if you're talking about things I always travel with that's really just my basics, but here we go!

A travel adaptor. I have a few, but my favourite is the McGear Pd152, which is so ridiculously good that it's one of the things I always get for friends during Christmas or other present giving occasions. It's not the most exciting gift but it's just so useful!

A small bottle of instant black coffee — just in case I cant get good coffee wherever I'm going, which happens more often than you'd expect.

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. It's a leave-on mask that's perfect for air travel as it comes in a 70ml tub, and it always works to calm my skin down whenever I'm heading to a different climate.

A book/my Kindle. I can't imagine getting on a plane without a book. I don't really like watching movies in the air so I rarely use the in flight entertainment system, and whenever I'm travelling I either sleep or read. I'm currently reading Severance by Ling Ma and it's very good.

A planner. I love Gcal and all, but I'm still a pen and paper girl at the end of the day, and I have to have my planner wherever I am so I can either jot down ideas, check on my schedule, or sort out my to-do list on the go.

If you could visit any place in the world, where you go?

Well it's not so much a location as it is an experience, but I really want to do the Hammerhead shark dive in the Galapagos some day — or if time and money permits, spend a couple of weeks diving in Mexico, which apparently has some of the most diverse dive spots in the world.

What luggage packing tips do you live by?

PACKING CUBES! I only adopted the habit of using packing cubes last year, but it's totally changed the way I pack. They're so good for keeping your clothes organised by theme or colour, and if you travel in spurts like I do for work (multiple countries for a couple of days at a time), it's a really easy way of packing and unpacking at each destination. You can get them quite easily on Amazon or Taobao, and there are different kinds to suit all budgets.

What is the best travel advice that you have ever been given?

If you can't afford travel insurance, you can't afford to travel. Travel mishaps don't happen that often, but when they do, I'm always so glad to have insurance coverage. I have an annual global plan and I've claimed more than double my yearly premiums already, thanks to delayed flights, baggage, food poisoning, pickpocketing, and even a smashed phone screen — and it hasn't even been half the year yet!