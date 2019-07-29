Chace Crawford has left Nate Archibald about as far behind as he could with his new role in Amazon Prime's The Boys.

Crawford now plays a superhero who's got the super part down but isn't much of a hero, because in this satirical world, the superheroes have been corrupted by power. His character is called The Deep, the self-proclaimed King of the Sea, and he's not a nice dude.

"We're kinda flipping it on its head, and these superheroes are essentially the bad guys and doing all these corrupt things," Crawford told E! News in an interview earlier this year. "I think that it's fun, and it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's not like these altruistic superheroes trying to save the world. You kinda watch the show and you're like, what is going on?"

Costar Laz Alonso, who plays anti-superhero vigilante Marvin, adds that the show "puts the whole superhero genre in a real, rooted sense."

"There's no, 'we're perfect and everybody else needs to be saved,'" he says. "It's 'we have these powers, but we're still people.'"