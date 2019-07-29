The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown dropped a major bomb on Monday's two-part finale.

Within minutes of tonight's episode, the former pageant contestant sent one of her suitors home: Peter Weber (aka Pilot Peter and Windmill Peter). The decision was a surprise to Bachelor Nation fans everywhere, but it especially came as a shock to the 27-year-old pilot. Sitting down with host Chris Harrison, Weber got a chance to share his thoughts on the decision and chat with the Alabama native.

"From my perspective, having the best time ever... then getting to the fantasy suite and waking up that next morning, for me, these last two months, I've been trying to pinpoint what it was that was the turning point for you," he expressed to the reality TV star. "Or the point where you realized it wasn't us."

She replied, "There wasn't anything wrong and I know that's probably hard to hear, because I wish I could give you a concrete answer... I woke up that morning [of the rose ceremony], and I had to follow my heart."