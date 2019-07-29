Tarek El Moussa's love life is getting a major renovation.

E! News has the latest details on the Flip or Flop personality's rumored new romance with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, who he was recently spotted spending time with. Tarek and Heather's Sunday afternoon took a turn for the romantic when they boarded a boat called "Bad Decisions" in Redondo Beach, Calif., and TMZ snapped photos of the pair locking lips.

So what's really going on between the home gurus? A source tells us that 37-year-old Tarek is "slowly" starting to date following his 2016 split from Christina Anstead, but is nowhere near ready to take that next step with Heather.

"Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official," explains our insider.

That's not to say there's plenty of chemistry (and similarities!) between the duo.