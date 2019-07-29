Coldwell Banker; Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Mon., 29 Jul. 2019 3:59 PM
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes... a dream house!
After getting married last month, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start their next chapter together: being homeowners. While the newlyweds shared the special news in May, they are getting settled into their $2 million mansion in the San Fernando Valley and making it their own. And while it might be a trek from their restaurant duties at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR, it looks like the pair is enjoying their neighborhood in Valley Glen.
"I am feeling SO blessed! We have so much to look forward to," the Kentucky native captioned her Instagram post of their purchase. "We are moving into our first home... We are growing up, moving forward, & working for our forever happiness."
In fact, they're not too far from co-stars and BFFs Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who also bought their homes around the same area.
For Jax and Brittany, their home is certainly an upgrade from the apartment they used to live in and that was often featured in Vanderpump Rules. Now, they have a spacious backyard, walk-in closets and, most importantly, a large kitchen to make Meemaw's beer cheese!
The reality TV stars purchased their two-story home for a little over $1.9 million and it features a whopping five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a massive outdoor pool and 3,765 square feet. According to Variety, the home was listed with Avi Barazani at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Moreover, the pair has given fans a glimpse into their home, as they often pose in their luxurious kitchen, post mirror selfies in their charming wooded-floor hallways and take dips in their pool. The cozy yet modern property also boasts high-tech amenities like built-in-ceiling speakers, a home automation system and more. As for the design, the kitchen, for example, is decorated with white and grey marble back-splashes and counters, and it features a large island with the same pattern.
Additionally, the family room overlooks the impeccable backyard while the second level features a courtyard patio that connects to the master suite. Of course, from what we've seen on Vanderpump Rules, Brittany loves her makeup and Jax loves his fashion, so it only makes sense their bedroom would include a walk-in closet and a large bathroom that has a vanity for hair and makeup.
As for the backyard? It's perfect for a hot girl summer or BBQ (something Jax has already hosted in his new home)! It's decked out with a swimming pool, a built-in grill and a cabana that has a bathroom and an open lounge with a fireplace.
It's only a matter of time before the Bravolebrities invite their co-stars over. But let's hope they capture it all on camera for Vanderpump Rules fans to see.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
