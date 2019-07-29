Say What?! Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed She's Never Driven a Car

Jennifer Lopez has our jaw on the floor!

Earlier today, the music superstar took to YouTube and shared a brand-new video titled "Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY!!!!"

Before fans get to see footage from the unforgettable party, they may just want to see the special surprise Alex Rodriguez pulled off.

When the former MLB player treated his leading lady to a $140,000 Porsche, Jennifer may have revealed a surprising fact.

"What the hell? What is that?" she shared while looking visibly shocked. "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car before." Say what?!