There was one royal commentator, Rob Johnson, who told Sky News that, by asking the New Zealand Prime Minister to take part, she'd gotten involved in politics—an apparent big no-no for members of the Royal Family that only seems to be a problem when they're speaking to/of a politician the critic disagrees with. Another, Bobby Friedman, told the UK news outlet that the reaction was likely so strong because it came after "a very few difficult months for her," months that saw her draw criticism for keeping baby Archie's christening a private affair, for asking no photos be taken of her while supporting pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon, for how she and Harry wished Prince George a happy birthday, and for supposedly demanding their neighbors at Frogmore Cottage not approach or instigate conversation with her or her husband should their paths cross. (That last claim was roundly debunked by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, who told E! News, "The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered.")

'Where the impression, probably unfairly, that people are getting is that Meghan sees her self as an A-lister, as a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, not as a member of the Royal Family," Friedman said. "You have to remember that for the Royal Family in this country we have a social contract, they give us and in return, we support them, financially and emotionally. What the impression you get with Meghan Markle at the moment, unfortunately, is that she doesn't want to do the hard yard. She is happy turning up at London fashion week, she is happy going on the stage of Hamilton. Can she do it in the provinces on a wet Wednesday in November? You get the impression that she doesn't really want to."