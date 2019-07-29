Selena Gomez is about to be shark bait.

For her 27th birthday, the superstar was presented the ultimate Shark Tank present to fuel her undying love. "Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank," she wrote on Instagram. "Two of my best friends nailed my gift."

In the video posted to her social media, Selena is seen watching a reel her pals put together when suddenly billionaire investor Mark Cuban pops up to send her his well wishes. "I just wanted to say happy 27th birthday," he said. "Enjoy. Hope you have many, many more. Thank you for watching."

But when an excited Selena squealed, "that was so cool!" her friends teased more to come. The real gift turns out to be a visit to the set to watch a taping of the hit show in September.

"No! We are?" gushed the superstar. "Oh my gosh, I'm so excited!"