by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 29 Jul. 2019 9:28 AM
Hear ye, hear ye: the rumors are not true.
Amid ongoing speculation of a pregnancy for Prince Eugenie, the royal's famous mom, Sarah Ferguson, very clearly addressed the claims herself while appearing at a party over the weekend, hosted by American businessman Ernie Boch Jr. in Massachusetts.
"No, she's not pregnant," the royal said of her daughter in a speech, captured in a video by Kelly Lynch, managing editor of dailybreak.com. "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought you know, I'd just fill it in."
It was less than a year ago that Ferguson's younger daughter wed Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in October 2018 as the world watched.
While there's no baby news right now, whenever the two decide to start a family, being a grandmother will feel fitting for Ferguson.
"They are thrilled because I write children's books and I'm a child," she reportedly said on BBC's The One Show. "And I haven't grown up. So they'll just go, 'Here, take [it], Mom!'"
