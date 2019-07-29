It's been 25 years and Friends is still there for you (even if it's leaving Netflix). To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the series premiere—all the way back in September 1994—Warner Bros. is bringing Friends to New York City with a pop-up experience.

The nostalgia-filled Friends environment has set re-creations, props and costumes all celebrating the beloved TV show. In a press release, Warner Bros. said fans will be able to stick a turkey on their heads, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliner and help Ross with the sofa pivot. There's also a space to learn Monica's tidying tips, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and the legendary orange couch.