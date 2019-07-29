When planning the cover shoot for British Vogue's September issue, Meghan Markle had a specific request for photographer Peter Lindbergh.

"My instructions from the duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" Lindbergh told the magazine, noting he spoke to the Duchess of Sussex over the phone on the morning of the New York shoot. "Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles."

In fact, it seemed like the royal, who guest edited the issue, and the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, were in complete agreement about hiring Lindbergh for the job.

"It was one of those brilliantly spontaneous moments when HRH The Duchess of Sussex and I had exactly the same idea at exactly the same time," Enninful said. "Peter sees beauty in real people, in real situations. He makes everybody feel their best."

Meghan's request should come as no surprise to royal admirers. After all, the duchess worked with Lindbergh for her 2017 cover story with Vanity Fair.

"I've always loved my freckles," she told the magazine at the time, noting that she was "thrilled to work with Peter because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup."

"I gave him a big hug and said, 'I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!'" she added.