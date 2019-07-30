BTS' Jungkook Shows Off His Beautiful Friendship With ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 30 Jul. 2019 11:30 PM
BTS' maknae, Jungkook is showing his loving support for his fellow friends born in the same year as him. Recently, the world-class idol shared a photo on BTS' official Twitter of him having dinner and chilling with his friends; namely ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo, GOT7's Yugyeom and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu.
Jungkook captioned the photo with "'97s", referring to the year they were born. With four times the visuals in one photo, it's no surprise that the image itself has garnered over 1.5 million likes on Twitter alone.
Jungkook continues to shower his friends with love and support, in particular ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo who is currently starring in the drama, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. On 26 July, the Bangtan Boy sent an adorable coffee truck to the set of Cha's drama so that the cast and crew can enjoy a hot cuppa while they work. The coffee truck was decorated with a banner that read, "Yi Rim, come here, let's eat and have fun."
Yi Rim refers to the character Cha plays in the show. There were also other banners set up that read, "Enjoy the coffee and gain strength for your filming! Good luck, Eun-Woo! Teacher Maehwa, please write a scenario for me too. From, BTS's Jungkook."
Cha reciprocated by sharing photos of himself posing beside the coffee truck on ASTRO's official Twitter account with the accompanying caption, "Jungkook, come here, let's eat and have fun."
Despite having such busy schedules, it's refreshing to see idols make time to forge friendship and show support for one another. We stan!
