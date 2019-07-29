GOT7's Jackson Wang Makes Surprise Appearance At Sammi Cheng's HK Concert

You know you can count on GOT7's Jackson Wang to always surprise his fans. Last Saturday, the Chinese K-pop star made a surprise appearance at Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng's FollowMi concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

The GOT7 member performed several songs with the Hong Kong singer, including their collaboration, "Creo en mi", as well as his 2017 EP, "Papillon".

Wang was in Hong Kong for the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and turned up to support Cheng's closing concert of her tour.

A Twitter user called the K-pop idol's surprise appearance "a performance to remember forever".