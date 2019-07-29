GOT7's Jackson Wang Makes Surprise Appearance At Sammi Cheng's HK Concert

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 29 Jul. 2019 1:14 AM
You know you can count on GOT7's Jackson Wang to always surprise his fans. Last Saturday, the Chinese K-pop star made a surprise appearance at Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng's FollowMi concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
The GOT7 member performed several songs with the Hong Kong singer, including their collaboration, "Creo en mi", as well as his 2017 EP, "Papillon".
Wang was in Hong Kong for the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and turned up to support Cheng's closing concert of her tour.
A Twitter user called the K-pop idol's surprise appearance "a performance to remember forever".
In a sweet gesture, Wang also gifted the Hong Kong singer with a custom-made necklace that said "Creo en mi" to commemorate the end of her tour, according to Korean news site allkpop.
"Jackson + Sammi = creo en mi," the HK singer captioned an Instagram post with Wang, along with the hashtags, "Finally performing for the first time together" and "Long awaited" in Mandarin, and showed off their matching necklaces.
Jackson + Sammi = creo en mi. #終於合體為第一次現場演出 #期待已久 #jacksonwang852g7 #jacksonwang #teamwang
Cheng also thanked the K-pop star in a lengthy Instagram post that showed Wang together with the singer and Hong Kong actor Louis Koo.
"The concert was finally completed the night before, and I was so grateful for the participation of [Louis Koo] and Jackson in the final one. When rehearsing in the afternoon, everyone was excited about it. Including mi [sic]," she wrote.
She continued, "Jackson is a world-class singer but very, very friendly. [I] appreciate his super hard work. His has so many talents, and his participation in "Creo en mi" is [my] good fortune."
前晚終於完成演唱會，最後一場感激有古仔和 Jackson的參予。下午綵排時，所有人都為此而雀躍。包括mi. 😘 Jackson年紀輕輕已經是世界級的歌手但非常非常友善，mi很欣賞他的超級勤奮，他的才華範圍特別廣，creo en mi 有他的參予，是mi的幸運幸福。至於古仔，哈哈！每次演唱會沒有他，好像大便完沒有廁紙：(不能完事，收不到尾）😂 Ijust kidding啦！其實非常感激他的參予，人人都愛他，他的出現令所有人都非常非常開心。 🥰😄 #做完這個演唱會心中只有更多感恩和謙卑因為一切並非必然 #感謝天父這一切 #FOLLOWmi #心中有很多感受稍後慢慢分享 #jacksonwang #louiskootinlok #louiskoo #teamwang #jacksonwang852g7
Wang reciprocated the sentiment with a series of Instagram Stories, which he captioned, "Thank you @sammi_chengsauman. TEAM WANG."
Will Jackson ever stop surprising fans with his sweet moves? Our guess/hope is: Never!
